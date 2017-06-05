App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 05, 2017 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 declared; check on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTED or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTED Result April 2017 or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

According to the calendar of events on tndte.org.in the central evaluation for the TNDTED was expected to begin on May 5 and the final Diploma Result 2017 was to be out on May 31. However, it got delayed.

Here is how candidates can check their result:

> Visit the official websites: Intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in

> Look for Polytechic courses tab

> Insert details like registration number, date of birth and other required details

> Submit to get the score card

> Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out

The Tamilnadu DTE conducted the Polytechnic examinations in April and May. The lateral entry admission for final year students of engineering is also based on the result for the TNDTE Diploma Result 2017.

The exams held in April and May were for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from March 27. Theory papers were held from April 4 onward.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.