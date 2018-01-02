App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu rolls out e-Governance policy

"The policy aims to provide all government services through digital mode and also through common service centres and mobile applications under the Government's Vision 2023 plan," an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Government today launched an e-governance policy that would enable public, government and commercial establishments get all its services through digital mode.

"The policy aims to provide all government services through digital mode and also through common service centres and mobile applications under the Government's Vision 2023 plan," an official release said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy released the e-Governance policy 2017 booklet, which was received by State IT Minister M Manikandan, at a function here today.

The Vision 2023 document was released by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in March 2012 aiming to make the State 'numero uno' in the country and set a target of 11 percent growth in GSDP by 2023.

The e-Governance policy would also have guidelines to provide a 'comprehensive IT infrastructure" for the digital initiatives taken by the government, the release said. Noting that the drive would enhance integration of various government departments, it claimed this move would result in an increase in production and reduce expenses on computer maintenance.

The policy has a provision for the government to allocate 0.5 percent of the total funds in a financial year for the digital initiatives and later increase it to three percent in the next five years in a phased manner. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, IT Department, Principal Secretary T K Ramachandran and senior government officials participated in the function, the release added.

tags #India

