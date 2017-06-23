Tally Solutions to unveil new software ahead of GST rollout

Business software provider Tally Solutions will unveil GST compatible solution on Monday, about a week ahead of the launch of the indirect tax regime.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be rolled out from July 1.

The 'Tally.ERP 9 Release 6' will be available from Monday, which is an easy to use GST ready accounting and compliance software solution, Tally Solutions announced here today.

Existing customers will not have to shell out extra money if they fall within the subscription limit, while for new buyers the software is to cost Rs 18,000 plus taxes for a single user edition.

For an unlimited multi-user edition, a buyer will have to pay Rs 54,000 plus taxes.

Tally Solutions has been working towards GST preparedness since over a year and has conducted over 100 programmes across the country to help users understand the nitty-gritty of the proposed new tax regime, the company said.

"Businesses in the country are anxious and concerned about implications of the revolutionary tax regime. Tally.ERP 9 Release 6 is our first offering for businesses, which will solve for their immediate requirements," Tally Solutions MD Bharat Goenka said.

Tally Solutions said the company now has to gear up how best it can help user adapt to the GST system.

The product, a simple and easy to understand, has been designed with a user friendly interface that will make them GST compliant from day 1, the firm said.

"With the introduction of the concept of invoice matching under GST, accuracy of data is of paramount importance. GST ready Tally brings forth unique error prevention, detection and correction capabilities both at the invoice and the tax return level," the company said in a statement.

Tally Solutions, which is also a qualified GST Suvidha Provider, has also roped in Reliance Jio and HDFC Bank to expand the outreach of the product with the aim of helping businesses implement the new tax system.