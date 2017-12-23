Talent demand sees double digit growth in November:Report

Employment demand for November increased by 13 percent with banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) witnessing the highest growth among all sectors, according to a report.

"Talent demand has increased by 13 percent in November 2017. This is the first time this year that the recruitment indices have registered a double-digit rise in demand in a single month," revealed the latest RecruiteX report by TimesJobs.

Demand grew most in the BFSI sector, which saw a nearly 24 percent rise in talent demand in November.

Within the BFSI sector, demand for profiles like sales, business development, banking, insurance, financial services and IT was more in demand during the month, it added.

This was followed by retail and BPO or ITeS sectors, which posted 22 percent and 17 percent rise in talent demand, respectively, it said.

"After remaining largely flat during the year, posting an average drop of 1 percent in the overall talent demand, November emerged as the best hiring month during this year. This is a revelation of sorts, since November, basis our previous data trends, is generally slow on hiring," TimesJobs business head Ramathreya Krishnamurthi said.

However, he said, in 2016 too November saw a double-digit rise in talent demand.

"We can attribute it to the changing workplace dynamics – where technology and innovations is keeping up the demand for niche talent," he said.

The demand for talent is high across all key locations and functions, he added.

"We can expect a slower December, as hiring managers will get new budgets in the new year and would also like to wait for the holiday season to get over," he added.

Among key locations, Ahmedabad posted the highest rise of over 30 percent in talent demand, according to the report.

Within top metros, Delhi-NCR witnessed a rise of 17 percent in hiring activity in November 2017.

Among states, 24 percent growth was recorded in Chhattisgarh.

Besides, the report also revealed that hiring for freshers grew significantly in November 2017.

Candidates with less than 2 years of experience saw a 20 percent rise in demand.

Professionals with over 20 years of experience witnessed a rise of 12 percent, during the month, followed by professionals with 2-5 years of experience (10 percent rise in demand).