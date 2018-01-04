Swine flu: Rajasthan govt issues alert, more than 400 diagonsed positive

The Rajasthan government today sounded an alert in the state after more than 400 people were diagnosed positive for the fatal swine flu virus last month.

Rapid response teams of the health department were rushed to the areas where people were feared to have been affected by the H1N1 virus.

"We are ensuring that swine flu symptoms are diagnosed early on and treatment is given," Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said.

A meeting with senior officials of the health department was held today. Following the meeting, Saraf ordered the department to send rapid response teams in the affected areas for screening the people and make the treatment available.

According to medical and health department records, 241 swine flu deaths have occurred in the state since January. Nearly 11,721 people were tested for swine flu from January 1 to December 19, of which 3,214 were confirmed positive.

Seven trainee Rajasthan Administrative Services officers contracted the swine flu virus during their stay at Officers Training School in Jaipur, a medical officer said on December 20.

Health Minister Saraf said 3,033 hospitals have swine flu screening centres apart from 1,580 isolation beds, 214 ICU beds and 198 ventilators for patients affected by swine flu virus.

At SMS Hospital in Jaipur, a 15-bed observation ward and 13-bed ICU equipped with life support system has been reserved for H1N1 affected patients.