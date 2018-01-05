Swachh Survekshan Survey: World’s largest cleanliness evaluation drive starts pan-India today

India launched the Swachh Survekshan Survey today, the largest cleanliness evaluation drive in the world, to assess all 4041 cities and towns of the country. The cities will be rated and ranked on the basis of many factors of sanitation and hygiene.

The survey, covering a population of about 400 million people, is expected to wind up near the end of March. VK Jindal, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was quoted saying in a livemint report, “For the first time, we have also introduced negative marking to discourage cities that give false information.”

This is the third edition of the annual survey introduced by the ministry to judge the progress and failures in waste management processes in urban areas. In its three years, the mechanism of the survey has undergone several changes, borrowing from the criticism it received. A major fix in this year’s survey is the attempted increase in the participation of people and feedback shared by them.

Chandra Bhushan of the Centre for Science & Environment told livemint that the survey’s focus is still too much on infrastructure, rather than results. She further stated, “Cities that claim to set up waste to energy plants or cities that possess a fleet of GPS-enabled trucks get higher scores. People’s participation and social change don’t count in these surveys.”

Bhushan also stressed on the discrepancies of the survey, with the example of the town Alappuzha in Kerala, which won acclaim from the United Nations as a zero waste town but was ranked 380 in Swachh Survekshan in 2017.

The fact that these surveys are not a surprise, and the cities are informed in advance has received heavy criticism from many. Raagini Jain, an expert on waste management associated with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan commented that many cities are cleaned by the administrations only three days before the survey, to look good on the ranks.

Mysore had topped the list of 73 cities surveyed in the first ever Swachh Survekshan Survey conducted in 2016. In last year’s survey, Indore was the winner among the 434 cities surveyed.