App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swachh Survekshan Survey: World’s largest cleanliness evaluation drive starts pan-India today

All 4041 cities and towns of the country will be rated and ranked on the basis of many factors of sanitation and hygiene, by the surveyors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India launched the Swachh Survekshan Survey today, the largest cleanliness evaluation drive in the world, to assess all 4041 cities and towns of the country. The cities will be rated and ranked on the basis of many factors of sanitation and hygiene.

The survey, covering a population of about 400 million people, is expected to wind up near the end of March. VK Jindal, Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was quoted saying in a livemint report, “For the first time, we have also introduced negative marking to discourage cities that give false information.”

This is the third edition of the annual survey introduced by the ministry to judge the progress and failures in waste management processes in urban areas. In its three years, the mechanism of the survey has undergone several changes, borrowing from the criticism it received. A major fix in this year’s survey is the attempted increase in the participation of people and feedback shared by them.

Chandra Bhushan of the Centre for Science & Environment told livemint that the survey’s focus is still too much on infrastructure, rather than results. She further stated, “Cities that claim to set up waste to energy plants or cities that possess a fleet of GPS-enabled trucks get higher scores. People’s participation and social change don’t count in these surveys.”

related news

Bhushan also stressed on the discrepancies of the survey, with the example of the town Alappuzha in Kerala, which won acclaim from the United Nations as a zero waste town but was ranked 380 in Swachh Survekshan in 2017.

The fact that these surveys are not a surprise, and the cities are informed in advance has received heavy criticism from many. Raagini Jain, an expert on waste management associated with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan commented that many cities are cleaned by the administrations only three days before the survey, to look good on the ranks.

Mysore had topped the list of 73 cities surveyed in the first ever Swachh Survekshan Survey conducted in 2016. In last year’s survey, Indore was the winner among the 434 cities surveyed.

tags #Centre for Science and Environment #India #Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.