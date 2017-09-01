Sushma Swaraj meets Sri Lankan counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Swaraj, who is here to attend the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference, met Foreign Minister Marapana on the sidelines of the two-day meeting.

"Partnership for progress and prosperity. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses bilateral cooperation with Tilak Marapana, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister," Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj discussed key aspects of bilateral relations with her Sri Lankan counterpart, the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

Swaraj yesterday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore, and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS), Colombo.

As a goodwill gesture, Sri Lanka yesterday released 76 Indian fishermen, on the occasion of visit of Swaraj to the country.