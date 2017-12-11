App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

According to sources, Swaraj and Wang discussed all issues of mutual interest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues.

"Imparting fresh momentum to our bilateral relationship, EAM Sushma Swaraj had a positive and forward looking meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Further strengthening our strategic partnership, EAM Sushma Swaraj had a productive meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on issues of mutual interest..," Kumar said.

Wang will also attend an India-China cultural event in the evening.

The foreign ministers of the RIC grouping will deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping.

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Dokalam standoff in the Sikkim sector this summer. Chinese and Indian troops were locked in a 73-day border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India's 'chicken's neck' corridor.

On August 28, India announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries.

The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

