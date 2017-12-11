Sushma Swaraj holds talks Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues.

According to sources, all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Dokalam standoff this summer.

Wang is here to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral,

He will also attending an India-China cultural event in the evening.

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) are here to deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping.