App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj holds talks Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

According to sources, all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues.

According to sources, all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Dokalam standoff this summer.

Wang is here to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral,

He will also attending an India-China cultural event in the evening.

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) are here to deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj #Wang Yi

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.