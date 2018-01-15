App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 08:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss ways to strengthen strategic ties

According to a statement by Netanyahu's media adviser, the Israeli prime minister told Swaraj that there is a lot of enthusiasm for improving ties not only in the meetings at the level of government and leaders but also among the people of the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed various aspects of the Indo-Israel ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership.

According to a statement by Netanyahu's media adviser, the Israeli prime minister told Swaraj that there is a lot of enthusiasm for improving ties not only in the meetings at the level of government and leaders but also among the people of the two countries.

"We are here in India on a historic visit. It is important for the state of Israel that one of the major powers (India) wants to develop close relations in many areas -- economics, trade, security and agriculture," the statement quoting Netanyahu as saying during his meeting with Swaraj.

The two also had a discussion on the work done by the two countries in combating terror.

Swaraj told Netanyahu that India was very excited to receive him and emphasised on the "warm and special" friendship between the two countries.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu. Warm and engaging conversation on various aspects of our bilateral ties aimed at strengthening our strategic partnership. #ShalomNamaste," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Netanyahu arrived here today on a six-day visit during which he will hold extensive talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who received him at the airport, setting aside protocol.

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.