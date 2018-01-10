App
Days hours minutes
Jan 10, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indian Pizza worker shot in Sydney

On Sunday, a 21-year-old Indian man working at a pizza restaurant in Wentworthville was reportedly shot in the chest after having confronted a gunman who demanded cash.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report in the case of an Indian migrant who was shot in Sydney.

His brother Shail Singh then wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, seeking her help to get justice for his brother. In his tweet, Singh also said that his brother was hospitalized and that a bullet was still lodged in his chest even after 36 hours had passed.



Responding to the plea, Swaraj said that she has asked the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Sydney to provide all the help and assistance to the injured man.

The foreign minister also said that she had asked the CGI and High Commission of India in Canberra to take stock of the situation and keep her in the loop in case of any developments.


In his series of tweets, Singh also drew Swaraj's attention towards the safety of other Indians working with his brother. He said that this was the fifth time such an incident had taken place, highlighting that only Indians worked that shift.

