Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indian Pizza worker shot in Sydney

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report in the case of an Indian migrant who was shot in Sydney.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old Indian man working at a pizza restaurant in Wentworthville was reportedly shot in the chest after having confronted a gunman who demanded cash.



@SushmaSwaraj my bro in Australia worked as a pizza boy domino's was shot twice in hand and chest when a burglar came for money. he saved the lives of 3 fellow indians too. He is hospitalised. already 36hrs have passed Still a bullet is there in his chest.

— shail singh (@shailsingh234) January 9, 2018

His brother Shail Singh then wrote to Swaraj on Twitter, seeking her help to get justice for his brother. In his tweet, Singh also said that his brother was hospitalized and that a bullet was still lodged in his chest even after 36 hours had passed.



dear respected madam, please take some required steps and you know way more than us. please be nation's mother as this is required at this moment of the hour. let my brother and other feel safe and let the justice be imparted.

— shail singh (@shailsingh234) January 9, 2018

Responding to the plea, Swaraj said that she has asked the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Sydney to provide all the help and assistance to the injured man.

The foreign minister also said that she had asked the CGI and High Commission of India in Canberra to take stock of the situation and keep her in the loop in case of any developments.



I have asked @cgisydney to send me a complete report on this. They will provide all help and assistance to your brother and keep me informed. @HCICanberra https://t.co/AP3gERLEH5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 10, 2018





A pizza restaurant worker was shot at Wentworthville this morning after confronting a gunman who had demanded cash. https://t.co/FW2K7rVQhj

— NSW Police (@nswpolice) January 6, 2018

In his series of tweets, Singh also drew Swaraj's attention towards the safety of other Indians working with his brother. He said that this was the fifth time such an incident had taken place, highlighting that only Indians worked that shift.