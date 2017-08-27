App
Aug 24, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court's Right to Privacy verdict: Here's how activists and law pundits reacted

Supreme Court's decision to declare the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right invoked a range of reactions on Twitter from the experts

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court today declared the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right. The nine-judge bench unanimously arrived at the decision. The decision prompted varied reviews from lawyers, politicians, and activities.

LIVE: Supreme Court declares right to privacy as a fundamental right

Here are few of those reactions:

Mishi Choudhary

Technology lawyer and the Legal Director and President of Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC).



Also Read: Data Protection and the larger Right of Privacy, by Mishi Choudhary and Eben Moglen

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

An Independent MP in Rajya Sabha from Bangalore, Karnataka. Founder of BPL Mobile and Jupiter Capital. He also was the youngest president of FICCI.

Here’s what will change as privacy is declared a fundamental right

Apar Gupta

Litigator & public policy professional who is an alumnus of Columbia Law School. He also co-founded the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF). He has also authored a book titled “Commentary on IT Act” published by LexisNexis.

Nikhil Pahwa

Founder of Medianama and co-founder of savetheinternet.in (which ran #SaveTheInternet campaign) and the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).



Chinmayi Arun

Executive Director of Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University and Assistant Professor at NLU Delhi. She is also a fellow of The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.


Salman Khurshid

Khurshid is a Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and Congress leader. He is also former minister for corporate affairs, water resources, minority affairs, law & justice and external affairs.

Sitaram Yechury

General Secretay of Communist Party of India and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Ashok Gehlot

General Secretary All India Congress Committee and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan.


Prashant Bhushan

Senior lawyer at Supreme Court and founder member of the Swaraj Abhiyan.

P Chidambram

Rajya Sabha MP and former finance Minister.

tags #India #Right to Privacy #Supreme Court

