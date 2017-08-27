Supreme Court's Right to Privacy verdict: Here's how activists and law pundits reacted

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court today declared the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right. The nine-judge bench unanimously arrived at the decision. The decision prompted varied reviews from lawyers, politicians, and activities.

LIVE: Supreme Court declares right to privacy as a fundamental right

Here are few of those reactions:

Mishi Choudhary



Congratulations India and the Petitioners. Rest were only doing their jobs and did it well! #RightToPrivacy

— Mishi Choudhary (@MishiChoudhary) August 24, 2017

Technology lawyer and the Legal Director and President of Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC).



Today's judgment was on a limited point and does not do away with #Aadhaar — Mishi Choudhary (@MishiChoudhary) August 24, 2017



An Independent MP in Rajya Sabha from Bangalore, Karnataka. Founder of BPL Mobile and Jupiter Capital. He also was the youngest president of FICCI.

Here’s what will change as privacy is declared a fundamental right



Seems like a complete victory on privacy for now. True test will be its subsequent application. Let's all thank the Supreme Court.

— Apar (@aparatbar) August 24, 2017

Litigator & public policy professional who is an alumnus of Columbia Law School. He also co-founded the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF). He has also authored a book titled “Commentary on IT Act” published by LexisNexis.

Founder of Medianama and co-founder of savetheinternet.in (which ran #SaveTheInternet campaign) and the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).



Congrats to all of us. Every single Indian. The state doesn't own us.#privacyisright

— Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) August 24, 2017



As with all things legal, let's wait for the judgment. There could be exceptions. They'll matter. #privacyisright — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) August 24, 2017





I just want to say that today's one of those days that make me feel so lucky that I have a law degree and that I get to do what I do :)

— Chinmayi Arun (@chinmayiarun) August 24, 2017

Executive Director of Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University and Assistant Professor at NLU Delhi. She is also a fellow of The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.

Khurshid is a Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and Congress leader. He is also former minister for corporate affairs, water resources, minority affairs, law & justice and external affairs.



Privacy Fundamental Right has far reaching implications 4 our democracy. Celebrate the defeat of forces that wish to intrude in our lives — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) August 24, 2017





A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017

General Secretay of Communist Party of India and former Rajya Sabha MP.



We have been opposed to mandatory Aadhaar, data misuse by foreign tech corporates. This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 24, 2017





A landmark judgement by #SupremeCourt. It must be welcomed as a progressive verdict in favour of individual freedom. #RightToPrivacy

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 24, 2017

General Secretary All India Congress Committee and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Senior lawyer at Supreme Court and founder member of the Swaraj Abhiyan.



Kudos to the SC for holding Right to Privacy a fundamental right under Art 21. Aadhaar Act & any other law will be tested on reasonableness https://t.co/R0LGz2FlQu — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 24, 2017





Privacy is a fundamental right. The freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched and enlarged.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 24, 2017

Rajya Sabha MP and former finance Minister.