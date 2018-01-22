Supreme Court to hear Judge Loya case: Here's what makes it significant

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, along with two other judges, will hear petitions asking for an independent investigation into the death of Judge BH Loya on Monday.

The case was first assigned to a bench led by Justice Arun Mishra. The bench believed that it was not suitable to handle the sensitive case and referred it to an "appropriate bench", after which it was taken over by the CJI.

The CJI bench, which is slated to hear the petitions, comprises Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Judge Loya case

Judge BH Loya died of a cardiac arrest on December 2014 while he was hearing a case in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah was accused of murder. Shah was discharged from the case by the new judge who said there was no evidence to merit a trial.

Death of Judge Loya came back into the limelight in late 2017 when Loya's family relatives alleged that his death was unnatural.

Loya's sister Anuradha Biyani alleged that there was blood on his clothes and that he had been offered a bribe.

Petitioners, including activist Tehseen Poonawalla, are seeking investigation into the death of Judge Loya.

What makes the case significant?

The Loya case is considered to be one of the main triggers for four Supreme Court Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph going public with criticism of the manner in which cases in the top court were being assigned by the CJI.

The four judges had called for a press conference after the Loya case was assigned to Justice Arun Mishra's bench, who is number 10 in the apex court's hierarchy.