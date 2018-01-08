App
Jan 08, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Supreme Court to examine if pictorial, textual warnings on cigarette packs serve any purpose

On Monday, when the Supreme Court takes up the issue of pictorial warnings on cigarette packs and tobacco products, it would also scrutinise whether the textual warning about cancer should be printed or not.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Does smoking cause throat cancer? Does tobacco cause mouth cancer?

On Monday, when the Supreme Court takes up the issue of pictorial warnings on cigarette packs and tobacco products, it would also scrutinise whether the textual warning about cancer should be printed or not.
 With the central government failing to provide any empirical evidence, the Karnataka High Court has ruled that such textual warnings need not be printed on cigarette packets and on other tobacco products.


