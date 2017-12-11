Supreme Court stays Madras HC’s decision to allow Navodaya schools to be set up in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's order for setting up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had gone to the apex court saying the state's education system follows a two language policy, where students are taught Tamil and English till 10th standard.​

JNVs are government-run residential schools that were established to improve the quality of education in rural areas. They follow a three-language policy, wherein their students are taught the regional language, Hindi and English.

The setting up of these schools was earlier opposed by the state government as it feared that Sanskrit would eventually replace Tamil, the state's regional language, in the education system.

The state government had approached the High Court with this issue. Pleas were also filed, through which the parties stated their concern over Sanskrit or Hindi becoming the primary language instead of Tamil.

After discussions between the Centre and the state, the central government had clarified that Hindi will not be imposed on students who take admission in the state's JNVs. The issues arose after the state stuck to its stand of following a two language policy, which featured only Tamil and English, not Hindi.

The Centre had said schools will compulsorily teach Tamil to students from 5th to 10th grade and it will be an additional language for students in the 11th and 12th grades. After the clarification, the Madras High Court gave a thumbs up to setting up JNVs and they were set to open in every district of the state.