you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 28, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Supreme Court slams Gujarat govt for delay in rape trial against Asaram

"File an affidavit and tell us the progress so far," the SC directed the state government. Accused of rape charges, Asaram is undergoing a trial in Gandhinagar court.

Supreme Court slams Gujarat govt for delay in rape trial against Asaram
Asaram Bapu

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Gujarat government over the slow trial in rape case against self-styled godman Asaram. The apex court asked the state government to explain why the victim wasn’t examined yet.

“File an affidavit and tell us the progress so far,” the SC directed the state government. Accused of rape charges, Asaram is undergoing a trial in Gandhinagar court.

The 72 years old godman is in jail after a 16 years old girl lodged a police complaint on August 20, 2013, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The move comes in the wake of a CBI court convicting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim for raping a minor 15 years ago.

