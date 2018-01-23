Supreme Court refuses to modify previous order, Padmaavat set to release on January 25

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to roll back its January 18 order allowing the screening of Padmaavat in theatres across India.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments had submitted a plea requesting the apex court to recall its order on the grounds that its release would create "law and order" problems in the two states.

Madhya Pradesh, in its plea, had submitted that section 6 of the Cinematograph Act empowers the state to stop exhibition of any controversial movie on the grounds of possible violation of law and order. Rajasthan government had referred to several recent incidents of violence that has taken place here and sought modification of the order to the extent that the movie is not allowed to be released in the state.

The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali, has faced backlash from the members of several Rajput groups, primarily Karni Sena. These groups ahve accused the director of distorting history as the film is based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmaavat’.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th Century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

After the Supreme Court's order, Bhansali’s film is all set for a worldwide January 25 release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.