Supreme Court LIVE: Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly, says Rahul Gandhi

Judges should not make it an issue of egos but principle: Former judge AK Ganguly

Former Supreme Court Judge AK Ganguly has said that the CJI cannot afford to be rigid on issues like this after all this is not a matter of clash of egos but a matter of principle, according to CNN News18.

"I heard that the justices said that they tried and approached the CJI but did not succeed. Well, the CJI must try and resolve this internally as he must first earn the confidence of his peers, that is how he will become the Chief and not my merely by seniority," Ganguly said.