App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court LIVE: Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly, says Rahul Gandhi

Please stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates from this unprecedented event.

highlights

  • Jan 12, 07:51 PM (IST)

  • Jan 12, 07:44 PM (IST)

    The points raised by the 4 judges are extremely important. They claimed there’s a threat to democracy, and it needs to be addressed: Rahul Gandhi

  • Jan 12, 07:55 PM (IST)

    All citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue: Rahul Gandhi

  • Jan 12, 07:52 PM (IST)

  • Jan 12, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly, says Rahul Gandhi 

  • Jan 12, 07:43 PM (IST)

    The content of the letter written by the 4 judges is extremely serious. They have raised important issues: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

  • Jan 12, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Independence of judiciary must be preserved: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

  • Jan 12, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Issues raised by judges disturbing: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

  • Jan 12, 06:57 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 06:42 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 06:06 PM (IST)

    The Congress party is expected to hold a press conference regarding the Supreme Court judges' letter to CJI.

  • Jan 12, 05:00 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 04:48 PM (IST)

    Feel very disturbed over the issue, this should not have happened, but it has and there might be strong reasons for them. Consequence would be it would create apprehensions in minds of people: Justice (Retd) AK Ganguly. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Retired HC judge Mukul Mudgal told News18 that one must wait for CJI Dipak Misra’s version. “We must hear him also,” he said. The ideal situation is that the CJI must speak with these judges and resolve this issue, he said.

  • Jan 12, 03:50 PM (IST)

    25 of the 31 Supreme Court judges have met the four dissenting judges, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 12, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Judges should not make it an issue of egos but principle: Former judge AK Ganguly

    Former Supreme Court Judge AK Ganguly has said that the CJI cannot afford to be rigid on issues like this after all this is not a matter of clash of egos but a matter of principle, according to CNN News18.

    "I heard that the justices said that they tried and approached the CJI but did not succeed. Well, the CJI must try and resolve this internally as he must first earn the confidence of his peers, that is how he will become the Chief and not my merely by seniority," Ganguly said.

  • Jan 12, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Excerpts from the Supreme Court judges' letter to CJI

    - There should be no further delay in finalising the Memorandum of Public Procedure in the larger public interest. When the MoP was a subject matter of a Constitution bench, it is difficult to understand as to how any other bench could have dealt with the matter.

    - The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is duty bound to rectify the situation and take appropriate remedial measures after a full discussion with the other members of the Collegium and at a later stage, if required, with other Hon'ble Judges of this court.

  • Jan 12, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding a meeting on Saturday and will take stock of the situation, according to CNN News18. The SC Bar Association President Vikrant Yadav said, "We will have a meeting tomorrow and then make an official statement".

  • Jan 12, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 02:47 PM (IST)

    A press conference or special hearing by CJI Dipak Misra as was being reported earlier, is unlikely. There has been no response from CJI Dipak Misra to the four judges’ press conference today. CJI has called for regular matter for hearing, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 12, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) Sharad Yadav has said tweeted, "Very serious & critical that four sitting Judges of d Supreme Court of India for d first time in d history of India came out before d media to air their grievances. Judiciary is one of d most important pillars of democracy & not only this but other pillars are also in danger."

  • Jan 12, 02:17 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 01:59 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 01:55 PM (IST)

    First page of the letter written by the 4 Supreme Court judges to CJI.

    First page of the letter written by the 4 Supreme Court judges to CJI.
  • Jan 12, 01:51 PM (IST)

    The four Supreme Court judges have pointed out that the two norms which are to be followed by the CJI — setting the roster and not assuming the authority to deal with the cases — are not being followed.

  • Jan 12, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Excerpt from the letter written to CJI Misra: There have been instances with cases for reaching consequences for the nation and institution has been assigned by the Chief Justice of this court selectively to the benches of their preferences without any rational basis for such assignments. This must be guarded against at all costs.

  • Jan 12, 01:40 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court judges hold unprecedented press conference questioning apex court administration

    In an unprecedented move, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court today held a press conference questioning the administration of the apex court, including raising concerns over the death of Justice BM Loya.

    Read the full story here.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.