Supreme Court LIVE: Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly, says Rahul Gandhi

Retired HC judge Mukul Mudgal told News18 that one must wait for CJI Dipak Misra’s version. “We must hear him also,” he said. The ideal situation is that the CJI must speak with these judges and resolve this issue, he said.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra met Attorney General KK Venugopal over the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges, according to media reports.
We are avoiding the details only to avoid embarrassing the institution: Supreme Court judges
"We are not mentioning details only to avoid embarrassing the institution but note that such departures have already damaged the image of this institution to some extent," states the letter by the four Supreme Court judges letter to CJI Dipak Misra.
Chief Justice of India has requested a meeting with the Attorney General of India, according to CNN News18.
8 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM JUSTICE CHELAMESWAR'S MEDIA ADDRESS:
> This is an extraordinary in the history of the nation. It is an extraordinary event in the history of the Constitution.
> Hallmark of good democracy is an independent judiciary, without it democracy won’t survive.
> The administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things less than desirable has happened in the past few months.
> We are left with no choice but talk to the nation directly.
> Things less than desirable has happened in the Supreme Court. We tried to collectively persuade the CJI so that he takes remedial measures but our efforts have failed. Four of us are convinced that for the survival of democracy, an impartial judge and judiciary is needed.
> We met the CJI today morning also, but we failed to convince the CJI
> We have seen a lot of wise men but we don't want wise men to tell us later after 20 years that the four of us have sold our souls. We construe this as a responsibility to the nation and we have done it.
> We are no one to impeach (when asked if CJI Dipak Misra should be impeached).
The content of the letter written by the 4 judges is extremely serious. They have raised important issues: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Independence of judiciary must be preserved: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Issues raised by judges disturbing: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
The Congress party is expected to hold a press conference regarding the Supreme Court judges' letter to CJI.
Feel very disturbed over the issue, this should not have happened, but it has and there might be strong reasons for them. Consequence would be it would create apprehensions in minds of people: Justice (Retd) AK Ganguly. (ANI)
Full Text: Justice Chelameswar, other judges' letter to CJI Dipak Misra on SC administration
25 of the 31 Supreme Court judges have met the four dissenting judges, according to CNN News18.
Judges should not make it an issue of egos but principle: Former judge AK Ganguly
Former Supreme Court Judge AK Ganguly has said that the CJI cannot afford to be rigid on issues like this after all this is not a matter of clash of egos but a matter of principle, according to CNN News18.
"I heard that the justices said that they tried and approached the CJI but did not succeed. Well, the CJI must try and resolve this internally as he must first earn the confidence of his peers, that is how he will become the Chief and not my merely by seniority," Ganguly said.
Excerpts from the Supreme Court judges' letter to CJI
- There should be no further delay in finalising the Memorandum of Public Procedure in the larger public interest. When the MoP was a subject matter of a Constitution bench, it is difficult to understand as to how any other bench could have dealt with the matter.
- The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is duty bound to rectify the situation and take appropriate remedial measures after a full discussion with the other members of the Collegium and at a later stage, if required, with other Hon'ble Judges of this court.
Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding a meeting on Saturday and will take stock of the situation, according to CNN News18. The SC Bar Association President Vikrant Yadav said, "We will have a meeting tomorrow and then make an official statement".
A press conference or special hearing by CJI Dipak Misra as was being reported earlier, is unlikely. There has been no response from CJI Dipak Misra to the four judges’ press conference today. CJI has called for regular matter for hearing, according to CNN News18.
Senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) Sharad Yadav has said tweeted, "Very serious & critical that four sitting Judges of d Supreme Court of India for d first time in d history of India came out before d media to air their grievances. Judiciary is one of d most important pillars of democracy & not only this but other pillars are also in danger."
First page of the letter written by the 4 Supreme Court judges to CJI.
The four Supreme Court judges have pointed out that the two norms which are to be followed by the CJI — setting the roster and not assuming the authority to deal with the cases — are not being followed.
Excerpt from the letter written to CJI Misra: There have been instances with cases for reaching consequences for the nation and institution has been assigned by the Chief Justice of this court selectively to the benches of their preferences without any rational basis for such assignments. This must be guarded against at all costs.
Supreme Court judges hold unprecedented press conference questioning apex court administration
In an unprecedented move, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court today held a press conference questioning the administration of the apex court, including raising concerns over the death of Justice BM Loya.
Read the full story here.