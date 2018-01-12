Supreme Court judges LIVE: Avoiding details to not embarrass the institution, say judges in letter

We are avoiding the details only to avoid embarrassing the institution: Supreme Court judges
"We are not mentioning details only to avoid embarrassing the institution but note that such departures have already damaged the image of this institution to some extent," states the letter by the four Supreme Court judges letter to CJI Dipak Misra.
Jan 12, 12:51 PM (IST)
8 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM JUSTICE CHELAMESWAR'S MEDIA ADDRESS:
> This is an extraordinary in the history of the nation. It is an extraordinary event in the history of the Constitution.
> Hallmark of good democracy is an independent judiciary, without it democracy won’t survive.
> The administration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things less than desirable has happened in the past few months.
> We are left with no choice but talk to the nation directly.
> Things less than desirable has happened in the Supreme Court. We tried to collectively persuade the CJI so that he takes remedial measures but our efforts have failed. Four of us are convinced that for the survival of democracy, an impartial judge and judiciary is needed.
> We met the CJI today morning also, but we failed to convince the CJI
> We have seen a lot of wise men but we don't want wise men to tell us later after 20 years that the four of us have sold our souls. We construe this as a responsibility to the nation and we have done it.
> We are no one to impeach (when asked if CJI Dipak Misra should be impeached).
25 of the 31 Supreme Court judges have met the four dissenting judges, according to CNN News18.
Jan 12, 03:39 PM (IST)
Judges should not make it an issue of egos but principle: Former judge AK Ganguly
Former Supreme Court Judge AK Ganguly has said that the CJI cannot afford to be rigid on issues like this after all this is not a matter of clash of egos but a matter of principle, according to CNN News18.
"I heard that the justices said that they tried and approached the CJI but did not succeed. Well, the CJI must try and resolve this internally as he must first earn the confidence of his peers, that is how he will become the Chief and not my merely by seniority," Ganguly said.
Jan 12, 03:18 PM (IST)
Excerpts from the Supreme Court judges' letter to CJI
- There should be no further delay in finalising the Memorandum of Public Procedure in the larger public interest. When the MoP was a subject matter of a Constitution bench, it is difficult to understand as to how any other bench could have dealt with the matter.
- The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is duty bound to rectify the situation and take appropriate remedial measures after a full discussion with the other members of the Collegium and at a later stage, if required, with other Hon'ble Judges of this court.
Jan 12, 03:07 PM (IST)
Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding a meeting on Saturday and will take stock of the situation, according to CNN News18. The SC Bar Association President Vikrant Yadav said, "We will have a meeting tomorrow and then make an official statement".
Jan 12, 03:00 PM (IST)
There must be some serious reason that they were left with no other option but to hold a Press Conference. But what connection Loya has with this? I know nothing about this & I don't want to make comments about any political matter: Mukul Mudgal, retired SC judge pic.twitter.com/oWWVb2t9WT
A press conference or special hearing by CJI Dipak Misra as was being reported earlier, is unlikely. There has been no response from CJI Dipak Misra to the four judges’ press conference today. CJI has called for regular matter for hearing, according to CNN News18.
Jan 12, 02:36 PM (IST)
Senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) Sharad Yadav has said tweeted, "Very serious & critical that four sitting Judges of d Supreme Court of India for d first time in d history of India came out before d media to air their grievances. Judiciary is one of d most important pillars of democracy & not only this but other pillars are also in danger."
Jan 12, 02:17 PM (IST)
Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ
We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the 4 judges & CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further: S.Swamy pic.twitter.com/dYj6MJPhkO
First page of the letter written by the 4 Supreme Court judges to CJI.
Jan 12, 01:51 PM (IST)
The four Supreme Court judges have pointed out that the two norms which are to be followed by the CJI — setting the roster and not assuming the authority to deal with the cases — are not being followed.
Jan 12, 01:44 PM (IST)
Excerpt from the letter written to CJI Misra: There have been instances with cases for reaching consequences for the nation and institution has been assigned by the Chief Justice of this court selectively to the benches of their preferences without any rational basis for such assignments. This must be guarded against at all costs.
Jan 12, 01:40 PM (IST)
"It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step": Prashant Bhushan, lawyer & politician pic.twitter.com/Mrv5BZPjSk
In an unprecedented move, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court today held a press conference questioning the administration of the apex court, including raising concerns over the death of Justice BM Loya.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra met Attorney General KK Venugopal over the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges, according to media reports.
Jan 12, 01:21 PM (IST)
All four should be impeached: Retired HC judge RS Sodhi
Retired Delhi HC judge Justice RS Sodhi has hit out at the four Supreme Court judges for speaking out against Chief Justice Misra, according to Firstpost.
“I think all four should be impeached. Four judges cannot come together and speak against the CJI like this. Why should the CJI cow down to them?,” he said.
Jan 12, 01:02 PM (IST)
Chief Justice of India has requested a meeting with the Attorney General of India, according to CNN News18.
Jan 12, 12:49 PM (IST)
It is an extremely painful moment for all four of us and there is no pleasure in holding this press conference: Justice Chelameswar.
Jan 12, 12:47 PM (IST)
Parasaran said that the Executive is likely to align with the Chief Justice in such a situation. "Normally, someone should have reacted in such a situation.
But we will wait for the reaction," he said.
Jan 12, 12:42 PM (IST)
"There are rumours all these days with regards to disposal of matters, posting of matters before benches, favouritism, bowing to political pressure. Now that it is out in the open, there is something rotten in the system," Mohan Parasaran, Former solicitor general, told CNBC TV18.
Jan 12, 12:40 PM (IST)
When asked whether Chief Justice Dipak Misra should be impeached, Justice Chelameswar said that let the nation decide. We are no one to impeach the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
Jan 12, 12:38 PM (IST)
Justice Chelameswar: The situation in Supreme Court is not in order and many things have happened in recent past.
Jan 12, 12:38 PM (IST)
"You cant disrespect judges. All are equal and all are Supreme Court judges, you can't misbehave. But here judges 2,3 and 5 are being ignored and cases are being given to 8 and 9," said Kamini Jaiswal.
Jan 12, 12:36 PM (IST)
"It is not about protest. On the symbolism, it is historic, phenomenal and well done. But they have not gone far enough," said Senior Supreme Court Advocate Indira Jaising.
Jan 12, 12:34 PM (IST)
"I am not shocked. This has been going on for the past couple of months," said Kamini Jaiswal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court. "We have done everything within our means. Things have gone above our head. Supreme court is crumbling."
Jan 12, 12:29 PM (IST)
"We made a request to the CJI for a rectification in certain matter, but were turned down. We will give a copy of the letter to the press. We are not running politics here and we are nobody to impeach the Chief Justice of India," says Justice Chelameswar.
Jan 12, 12:28 PM (IST)
Justice Chelameswar distributed copies of a letter pertaining to the matter and said it answers all the questions one might have.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra met Attorney General KK Venugopal over the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges, according to media reports.
Chief Justice of India has requested a meeting with the Attorney General of India, according to CNN News18.
