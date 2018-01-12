Supreme Court judges' comments expose unholy nexus: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday congratulated the four Supreme Court judges for airing their views about the way the top court was functioning.

The areas of concern flagged by the four senior judges of the apex court "show that there is some kind of a nexus between some people in this government and some judges", the octogenarian told PTI.

This nexus had harmed the democracy, Hazare said and congratulated the four judges for making their concerns public.

There should be an inquiry and the chief justice of India as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should come out with a clarification on the issue, he said, speaking over phone from Ralegan Siddhi, his native village.

Four senior judges of the Supreme Court today mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice of India, listing a litany of problems that they said were afflicting the country's highest court and warned that these issues could destroy the Indian democracy.