App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 09, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Supreme Court finds Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt, sends him to jail

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan became the first sitting judge to be sent to jail with the Supreme Court holding him in contempt on Tuesday.

Supreme Court finds Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt, sends him to jail

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan became the first sitting judge to be sent to jail with the Supreme Court holding him in contempt on Tuesday.

Karnan had on Monday “sentenced” Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven other judges of the Supreme Court to five years’ rigorous imprisonment after holding them “guilty” under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and amended Act of 2015. This was even after the Supreme Court restrained him from performing judicial and administrative work, and initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against him.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8.

Karnan appeared before the court on March 31 in connection with the contempt proceeding, becoming the first high court judge to do so in the history of Indian judiciary.

The top court on Tuesday also barred the media from publishing the contents of “orders” passed by Karnan.

In his latest act of defiance, Karnan had on May 4 declined to undergo a mental health check-up as ordered by the Supreme Court, telling a team of doctors he is "absolutely normal" and has a "stable mind".

tags #CS Karnan #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.