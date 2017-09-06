Supreme Court cracks down on cow vigilantism, orders states to form task force

Coming down heavily on cow vigilantism, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed every state to constitute a task force to check such acts of violence.

The top court gave the states one week to form their respective task forces which will have senior policemen as nodal officers.

The apex court had on April 7 sought the response of six states on a plea by activist Tehseen S Poonawalla,, filed on October 21 last year, seeking action against cow vigilantes who were allegedly indulging in violence and committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

During the last hearing on July 21, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the states not to protect any kind of vigilantism and had sought their response on violent incidents in the garb of cow protection. It had posted the matter for September 6.