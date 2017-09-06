App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Supreme Court cracks down on cow vigilantism, orders states to form task force

The top court gave the states one week to form their respective task forces which will have senior policemen as nodal officers.

Supreme Court cracks down on cow vigilantism, orders states to form task force

Coming down heavily on cow vigilantism, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed every state to constitute a task force to check such acts of violence.

The top court gave the states one week to form their respective task forces which will have senior policemen as nodal officers.

The apex court had on April 7 sought the response of six states on a plea by activist Tehseen S Poonawalla,, filed on October 21 last year, seeking action against cow vigilantes who were allegedly indulging in violence and committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

During the last hearing on July 21, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the states not to protect any kind of vigilantism and had sought their response on violent incidents in the garb of cow protection. It had posted the matter for September 6.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/sc-cracks-down-on-cow-vigilantism-orders-states-to-form-task-force-1510653.html

tags #cow vigilantism #Current Affairs #Hindus #India #Suprem court #Supreme Court

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.