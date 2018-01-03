Suburban train services disrupted on Central Railway due to Mumbai bandh

Suburban train services were disrupted at Ghatkopar station today morning due to the bandh called by Dalit outifits in the state.

Train services on Central Railway's mainline towards CSMT was affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers.

Commuters at several stretches of the suburban network were seen walking along the tracks due to trains being stalled.

Officials said that local trains running towards CSMT were halted at several stations because of the protestors squatting on the tracks.

There was heavy deployment of railway police as well as Railway Protection Force personnel at the stations, said officials.

A railway police official on duty at Ghatkopar said, "Many protestors have come from distant places and gathered at Ghatkopar to make their bandh a success. We are persuading them to not stall trains."

The bandh has been called by several Dalit groups protesting against the violence that occurred at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on January 1.