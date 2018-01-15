App
Jan 14, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI
Jan 14, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Subramanian Swamy in disagreement with 4 judges on allocation of PILs

Swamy said when the judges themselves maintain that all the judges are equal, then there should not be any segregation or categorisation among the judges for assigning various matters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today expressed his disagreement with the four senior Supreme Court judges over the allocation of PILs for hearing to judges who rank lower in seniority.

Swamy said when the judges themselves maintain that all the judges are equal, then there should not be any segregation or categorisation among the judges for assigning various matters.

"You cannot segregate between judges in judicial matters. All matters are equal and if you start categorisation, it will not be helpful for the cause of judiciary. All judges are equal in terms of work allotment. There should be no categorisation between them as senior and junior judges. I don't agree with them," Swamy told PTI over phone from China.

On Friday, justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph mounted a virtual revolt against CJI Dipak Misra at a press meet here, raising questions on "selective" allocation of cases.

Swamy was one of the PIL petitioners in the 2G spectrum case in the apex court, which was heard by a bench headed by Justice G S Singhvi (since retired) who was No. 11 in seniority in the Supreme Court at that time.

Some of the matters in which Swamy as a PIL petitioner has been in news recently include the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri mosque dispute and the Aircel-Maxis deal.

