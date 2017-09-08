Back to school? Study tours to prepare Congress VP Rahul Gandhi for 2019 elections

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to strengthen his electoral campaign ahead of the 2019 parliamentary polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who also happens to be the projected Prime Ministerial face of the party, is being rigorously schooled to be able to bring in “new thought”, says a report in India Today.

The politician’s schedule has been reworked to pack in many study tours to expose him to new ideas, in hope of bettering his political campaigns.Earlier this month, the Gandhi family scion went on a tour of Norway which included visits to popular tech institutes such as Polar Institute and Technology Center Mongstad, the latter being the world’s largest facility for combating climate change, and also met entrepreneurs and dignitaries- holding discussions on subjects ranging from civic issues to Norway’s oil wealth.

Rahul will also be visiting Silicon Valley on September 11 where he is scheduled to meet researchers on Artificial Intelligence, and will also address a conference at the University of California, Berkeley titled ‘India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward’.

A senior Congress leader said the idea was to bring back knowledge and implement it at the policy level in the Congress party’s vision documents.

"While some other leaders are obsessing over the past, here is a leader in the country who is thinking about the future. Rahul wants to get new thinking and ideas to this country. These study tours are set to benefit him, the Congress party as well as this nation at large. With exposure to new technology, he will be able to influence new policy," said CP Joshi, AICC general secretary, as per the report.

The Congress Vice President is currently grappling with the party's sliding electoral graph after a series of defeats.