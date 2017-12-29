Students, teachers oppose move to make attendance mandatory at JNU

Students and teachers have come up opposing the move to make attendance mandatory at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Both the students' union and the teachers' body in the university claimed that the decision was made without proper consultation.

The entire issue started after a circular was issued by the university authorities on 22nd December making attendance mandatory for all students from the beginning of the winter semester next year. The circular which was issued following an Academic Council meeting earlier in the month has also given detailed guidelines including the minimum percentage of attendance required for different graduate, post-graduate and research level courses.

Student and teacher bodies opposing the decision claim that the new move is an attack on JNU’s tradition. Various student organisations including the left led University students union and the right wing ABVP have come forward against the decision.

“Attendance was not discussed in the academic council meeting with students or teachers. It was not even on the agenda. The vice chancellor had mentioned something about this saying they would do it but no decision had been made,” Simone Zoya Khan, Vice President of the union was quoted saying in a report by Hindustan Times, while ABVP, which blamed both the union and administration for the decision termed the directive as a “regressive Tughlaqi farmaan.”

The decision has also been opposed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) which, as per reports wrote a letter opposing the new decision to the committee. The association alleged that the administration is trying to solve a problem that never existed in the institution.

"We do not wish to introduce a preliminary screening component of compelled obedience, because the purpose of our pedagogical practices is for students to learn and not just be there," JNUTA President Ayesha Kidwai was quoted saying in the letter, as per a report in a news agency.

