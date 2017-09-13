Students in MP's Satna district told to respond with Jai Hind during roll calls

Moneycontrol News

To instil the patriotic fervour in students, Madhya Pradesh government has asked schools in Satna district to make sure student answer with ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘yes sir’ or ‘yes madam’ during roll calls.



Schools in Satna directed to ensure students answer roll call with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir/Madam' from Oct 1:V Shah,MP School Edu Min pic.twitter.com/raFS25sGVp

The directive has been sent to schools of Satna district for now and will be implemented state wide if this ‘experiment’ is successful. School Education Minister Vijay Shah told ANI that Schools in Satna have been directed to ensure students answer roll call with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir/Madam' from October 1.

“…will take permission from CM if experiment turns successful, and would like to implement it in entire MP,” said Shah. “For now, this is just a suggestion (for private schools in Satna); we hope they'll adhere to it since it relates to patriotism.”

Shah has been on a mission to instil patriotic values in citizens of the state. In December, last year, he had made it compulsory to sing the national anthem and hoisting tri-colour in schools of Madhya Pradesh. The non-compliance with the order by schools could lead to suspension of their licence, the BJP leader had directed.