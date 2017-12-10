App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 10, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Student from Hyderabad shot at in US, says kin

A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A student from Hyderabad was shot at by an unidentified person in Chicago in the United States, his family members said on Sunday.

The family said Mohammed Akbar, doing his masters in computer sciences, was injured when a bullet hit his right cheek on December 6.

According to his brother Mohammed Ashraf, Akbar, 30, was walking towards his car in a parking area when he was shot at. He was admitted to a hospital.

His family said it had requested the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit the US.

"We have met Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and today talked over the phone to officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. They have assured us of all necessary help in this regard," Ashraf told PTI.

tags #Crime #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.