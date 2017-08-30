Stuck in the Mumbai rains? Keep these phone numbers handy

Mumbaikars had a déjà vu of the July 26, 2005 downpour as incessant rain brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. Five areas of the city received more than 200mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours, and the Met department has issued warnings to state and BMC disaster management units to expect more rain in the next 24 hours

Schools and colleges are shut due to the heavy showers and people are heading home early from offices. However, returning home will not be easy as all three railway services, western, central and harbour, are facing disruptions.

Waterlogging at many places has worsened road travel too and the BMC has advised against venturing out of homes unless necessary.

But those who are already out need to keep handy numbers of all the emergency services. Mumbai Police has tweeted offering help to those who are stuck in the rains. People can dial or get in touch with them on Twitter.



If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Mumbai Helpline CR Control Room: 022-22620173WR Control Room: 022-23094064BMC Helpline: 1916Mumbai Police: 100

WhatsApp for traffic updates: 8454999999

As per a WhatsApp forward, Subhash Pai, Convenor (PRO) has offered help to all those who are stranded near Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Parel. People can go to G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal at Ram Mandir in Wadala for food and water.