App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 29, 2017 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stuck in the Mumbai rains? Keep these phone numbers handy

Here’s a list of helplines.

Stuck in the Mumbai rains? Keep these phone numbers handy

Mumbaikars had a déjà vu of the July 26, 2005 downpour as incessant rain brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. Five areas of the city received more than 200mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours, and the Met department has issued warnings to state and BMC disaster management units to expect more rain in the next 24 hours

Schools and colleges are shut due to the heavy showers and people are heading home early from offices. However, returning home will not be easy as all three railway services, western, central and harbour, are facing disruptions.

Waterlogging at many places has worsened road travel too and the BMC has advised against venturing out of homes unless necessary.

But those who are already out need to keep handy numbers of all the emergency services. Mumbai Police has tweeted offering help to those who are stuck in the rains. People can dial or get in touch with them on Twitter.

 

Few helpline numbers to note down
Mumbai Helpline CR Control Room: 022-22620173
WR Control Room: 022-23094064
BMC Helpline: 1916
Mumbai Police: 100

WhatsApp for traffic updates: 8454999999

As per a WhatsApp forward, Subhash Pai, Convenor (PRO) has offered help to all those who are stranded near Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Parel. People can go to G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti Pandal at Ram Mandir in Wadala for food and water.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.