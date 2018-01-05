Steep fall in milk procurement prices leaves farmers in lurch

There is a dairy crisis brewing in Madhya Pradesh as the milk procurement prices crashed in some parts of the state to as low as Rs 24 per litre, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

A dairy farmer Maharaj Singh from Bastoli village in Morena district, who sells nearly 12 litres of milk every day, said that the price of milk has fallen to Rs 24 per litre against Rs 38 per litre that he used to get 20 days back.

The sudden drop in milk prices led to protest by dairy farmers in Morena and Bhind districts in the Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh.

Milk prices have been declining sharply from last month as private dairies stopped purchasing milk, co-operatives are receiving 20-30 percent higher prices in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan than usual, said Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, managing director RS Sodhi.

The increase in the supply of milk from dairy farmers with the start of the flush season from December also resulted in worsening of the situation.

The fate of dairy farmers in other states is no different as they are paid Rs 18 per litre for cow milk by private traders in Maharashtra against earlier price of Rs 27, whereas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, buffalo milk price crashed to Rs 26 per litre from Rs 40.