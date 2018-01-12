App
India
Jan 11, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steady decline in naxal violence since 2010, says Govt

The incidents of naxal violence and deaths resulting from them have show a steady decline since 2010 but the challenges remain, the Home Ministry has said in a presentation to NITI Aayog.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

From 2,213 incidents and 1,005 deaths in 2010, the numbers have come down to 851 incidents and 225 deaths in 2017, it said.

According to the data provided by the Ministry, there are 106 left wing extremism (LWE) affected districts in 10 states of which it identified 35 districts as worst affected.

The worst affected districts are spread in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and West Bengal, it said.

It said the Ministry has taken number of initiatives through various ministries which include road connectivity project for LWE affected areas, mobile connectivity through installation of mobile towers.

The home minister is also trying through other ministries to make education and skill education accessible by initiatives like RMSA, SSA and establishing KVs, JNVs and ITIs and also focusing on financial inclusion opening up of banks, ATMs and post offices in coordination with Department of Financial Services and Department of Post, it added.

