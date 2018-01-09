App
Jan 09, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Standoff in Arunachal Pradesh ends after China agrees to stop construction work

The army chief also added that the Chinese had decreased the number of their troops stationed at Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops had stood eye balling each other last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The crisis in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bishing between India and China has come to an end after China agreed to stop road construction work in the area lying across the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in the future. Indian troops on their part have returned the equipment they had confiscated from the Chinese side.

As per a report in The Times of India, Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat said that the confrontation came to an end after a border personnel meeting (BPM) that was held on 6th January between the two sides. The army chief also added that the Chinese had decreased the number of their troops stationed at Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops had stood eyeballing each other last year.

The deal brings an end to a crisis in Arunachal Pradesh that began last month when Chinese construction workers illegally entered over a kilometer inside Indian territory close to the village of Bishing. The Indian troops had retaliated to this by driving out the workers from the Indian territory and confiscating equipment including two excavators.

Aggressive stance by Chinese foreign officials, including the rejection of the existence of Arunachal Pradesh, had led to the fear that the situation may turn even more hostile. However, during the meeting, where Brigade Commanders from both sides met each other the Chinese reportedly accepted that confusions regarding border perceptions had led to the mistake. According to an officer who was quoted in the report, the Chinese assured to take measures that will ensure that no border violation will occur in the future.

However, the so called construction work that occurred during the height of the winter season is raising doubts. While it is unlikely that any serious construction work can be done during winter, the action may point towards a more aggressive Chinese policy in the region post-Doklam engagement.

