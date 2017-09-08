App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 08, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SSC CPO 2017 result declared; how to check on ssc.nic.in

Result of Paper I examination 2017 for recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

SSC CPO 2017 result declared; how to check on ssc.nic.in

Candidates who had appeared for the examination 2017 for recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF, can now check their results on website www.ssc.nic.in.

The result is for Paper I examination 2017. And, the candidates who have cleared Paper I are qualified to appear for Paper II. These candidates will also have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Only those who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

Steps to check the result

Log on to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

Under 'Latest News', click on 'Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 - Result of Paper-I'

A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Another date for the candidates to remember is December 15, 2017 when the Paper II exam will be conducted. PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding issue of admission certificate.

Paper II examination will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks for questions from English language and comprehension. Questions in this paper will test candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles etc), vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases and idiomatic use of words, comprehension etc.

Questions will be of objective multiple choice type. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.