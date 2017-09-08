SSC CPO 2017 result declared; how to check on ssc.nic.in

Candidates who had appeared for the examination 2017 for recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF, can now check their results on website www.ssc.nic.in.

The result is for Paper I examination 2017. And, the candidates who have cleared Paper I are qualified to appear for Paper II. These candidates will also have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Only those who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

Steps to check the result

Log on to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

Under 'Latest News', click on 'Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 - Result of Paper-I'

A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Another date for the candidates to remember is December 15, 2017 when the Paper II exam will be conducted. PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding issue of admission certificate.

Paper II examination will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks for questions from English language and comprehension. Questions in this paper will test candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles etc), vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases and idiomatic use of words, comprehension etc.

Questions will be of objective multiple choice type. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.