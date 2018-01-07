App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Lankan Navy chase away and cut the nets of Tamil Nadu fishermen

Fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam had ventured into sea yesterday on 800 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu islet when the Lankan Navy arrived and told them to leave

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Over 4,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy which also snapped the fishing nets of 100 boats for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet.

Fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam had ventured into sea yesterday on 800 boats and were fishing near Katchatheevu islet when the Lankan Navy arrived and told them to leave, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

They also snapped fishing nets of 100 boats before chasing them away, he alleged and sought the Centre's intervention in resolving the contentious fishermen issue.

All the fishermen returned to the shore this morning.

The mid-sea incident comes after a spate of detentions of the fishermen this month on charges of fishing in their territorial waters.

On January 4, as many as 13 fishermen from Thangachimadam near here were arrested by the island nation authorities for allegedly fishing in their waters off Katchatheevu islet.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met a team of fishermen in Rameswaram yesterday and assured them that the state government would take up with the Centre their grievances, including arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy.

tags #Sri Lanka #Tamil Nadu

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.