Spur development via innovation: PM Modi to backward district officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked collectors and officers-in-charge of 115 backward districts to come up with pioneering innovations to achieve visible results for development by April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Addressing a conference on 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, Modi said the government's schemes should match the aspirations of people.

"The collectors of the 115 aspirational districts have the opportunity to earn lasting satisfaction by delivering on development objectives," the Prime Minister said.

The officials concerned should focus on "low hanging" fruits to show results and create an atmosphere of optimism and positivity, he said, adding success stories are needed to change the psyche of people.

"On April 14, we celebrate the jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let us devote these coming three months to pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transform the lives of the poor," he said.

Calling for a concerted effort to achieve visible results in three months, Modi said he would like to personally visit one such well-performing district in April, adding those 115 districts could become "the foundation for developing New India".

He also said that relative backwardness of some regions is an injustice to the people of those areas.

Modi added that this effort to develop 115 backward districts is in keeping with the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who worked for the upliftment of the under-privileged.

Reiterating that the development of backward districts is imperative, the Prime Minister said that regional imbalances should not be allowed to increase indefinitely.

Asking the officials to adopt a positive attitude, he said success stories are vital to change the negative psyche and mindset in these areas.

The Prime Minister observed that top-down solutions do not yield results.

He also interacted with collectors and officials in charge of transformation of the districts.

Stressing that all round and inclusive development is essential, the Prime Minister said that even in the states with strong development indicators there would be areas which would need greater push.

"Once the people of India decide to do something, nothing is impossible," he said, and citied the example of millions of Jan Dhan accounts opened in a record time.

He further said that the system and officials showed that "it is possible to electrify villages at a record pace and it is possible to build toilets in our cities as well as villages at historic speed".

The event was organised keeping in view Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' by 2022.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.

Six groups of officers made presentations on the themes of nutrition, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, eradication of Left wing extremism and financial inclusion and skill development.