App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Spur development via innovation: PM Modi to backward district officials

Modi added that this effort to develop 115 backward districts is in keeping with the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who worked for the upliftment of the under-privileged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked collectors and officers-in-charge of 115 backward districts to come up with pioneering innovations to achieve visible results for development by April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

Addressing a conference on 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here, Modi said the government's schemes should match the aspirations of people.

"The collectors of the 115 aspirational districts have the opportunity to earn lasting satisfaction by delivering on development objectives," the Prime Minister said.

The officials concerned should focus on "low hanging" fruits to show results and create an atmosphere of optimism and positivity, he said, adding success stories are needed to change the psyche of people.

related news

"On April 14, we celebrate the jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let us devote these coming three months to pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transform the lives of the poor," he said.

Calling for a concerted effort to achieve visible results in three months, Modi said he would like to personally visit one such well-performing district in April, adding those 115 districts could become "the foundation for developing New India".

He also said that relative backwardness of some regions is an injustice to the people of those areas.

Modi added that this effort to develop 115 backward districts is in keeping with the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar who worked for the upliftment of the under-privileged.

Reiterating that the development of backward districts is imperative, the Prime Minister said that regional imbalances should not be allowed to increase indefinitely.

Asking the officials to adopt a positive attitude, he said success stories are vital to change the negative psyche and mindset in these areas.

The Prime Minister observed that top-down solutions do not yield results.

He also interacted with collectors and officials in charge of transformation of the districts.

Stressing that all round and inclusive development is essential, the Prime Minister said that even in the states with strong development indicators there would be areas which would need greater push.

"Once the people of India decide to do something, nothing is impossible," he said, and citied the example of millions of Jan Dhan accounts opened in a record time.

He further said that the system and officials showed that "it is possible to electrify villages at a record pace and it is possible to build toilets in our cities as well as villages at historic speed".

The event was organised keeping in view Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' by 2022.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and states in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.

Six groups of officers made presentations on the themes of nutrition, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, eradication of Left wing extremism and financial inclusion and skill development.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.