India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rain threat looms large as India face in-transition islanders

An in-transition Sri Lankan side will take on a confident Indian outfit in the first Test at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

The match will kickstart the island nation's 40-day tour of India, consisting of three Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The two sides last met during India's tour of its southern neighbour in July-September this year. India left the Sri Lankan side bruised with a tour whitewash — three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

Head-to-head, the 'Men in Blue' have dominate 'the Lions' in all three formats.

The two neighbours first played each other in 1982 and have since played 41 Tests. India has won 19 of those and lost seven. As many as 15 Tests have ended in a draw.

India also maintains a winning percentage of more than 60 in ODIs as well as T20Is.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2017 Schedule

1st Test: November 16-20, Kolkata2nd Test: November 24-28, Nagpur

3rd Test: December 2-6, Delhi

1st ODI: December 10, Dharamsala2nd ODI: December 13, Chandigarh (Mohali)

3rd ODI: December 17, Vishakhapatnam

1st T20I: December 20, Cuttack2nd T20I: December 22, Indore

3rd T20I: December 24, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

Squads

Indian Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lankan Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Lahiru Gamage, Dasun Shanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando and Roshen Silva.

Hardik Pandya had been named in the squad earlier, but was withdrawn after he asked for rest.

What to expect

The 'lions' played a practice game against a reduced Indian Board President's XI at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata where Karunaratne, Mathews and Dickwella scored half-centuries each.

Currently ranked number six in the world, the Sri Lankan team are in a transition process. While the conditions may be familiar for the islanders, they will be wary of how dangerous India is at home.

India is currently ranked number one in Tests and Indian players are a confident lot. Plus, they are in the middle of a successful season. They have also seen unprecedented success at home during the last year.

The series will also feature ace spinner Ashwin, who will be returning from a resting period. Either of India's three openers, Vijay, Rahul and Dhawan will have to sit out.

Another unanswered question is whether Rohit Sharma will get a chance and will the Mumbai-lad be able to capitalise on it, at his favourite hunting ground.

Former Indian captain and President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Sourav Ganguly has said that “it would be a good wicket”, according to a media report.

India last played a Test at this venue in October 2016, when they defeated New Zealand by 178 runs.

Weather reports for the game starting on Thursday indicate that there are chances of rainfall with humidity as high as 88 percent. However, rest of the series is unlikely to see much rain interruptions.

The gap between the two sides is too wide. While Sri Lanka would be hoping to give their best and upset India. India, on the other hand would be aiming whitewashing its neighbours again.