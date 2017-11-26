App
Nov 26, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Cricket: Virat Kohli completes hundred as India pile on runs

India captain Virat Kohli joined Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara in registering a hundred to torment a toothless Sri Lanka attack and steer the hosts to a commanding lead on the third day of the second test in Nagpur on Sunday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

It was another tough session for the touring side's bowlers as India went to lunch on 404 for three in their first innings, stretching their lead to 199 at the interval.

Kohli was unbeaten on 123 after compiling his 19th test hundred with Ajinkya Rahane yet to score at the interval.

The world's top-ranked test side had not lost a wicket in the first two sessions on Saturday and Kohli and Pujara extended their misery with their third-wicket stand of 183.

Sri Lanka barely managed to trouble Kohli and Pujara as the duo picked up singles and twos at will, mixing them with the occasional boundaries after resuming the day on 312-2.

India lost Pujara for 143 shortly before lunch when all-rounder Dasun Shanaka breached the right-hander's defence to rattle the stumps.

Kohli flicked Suranga Lakmal for a single for his back-to-back hundreds in the series after his unbeaten century in the second innings of the drawn first test in Kolkata.

It was the 10th hundred in 2017 across formats for India's batting mainstay, who has hit 13 boundaries in his 161-ball knock so far.

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Sports

