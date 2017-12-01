App
Dec 01, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Cow'nterpunch: Haryana government to award desi cows to boxing champs

Brainy and beautiful—this is what Haryana minister said—cow's milk makes a person

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The young boxers from Haryana who did India proud by winning medals at the recently concluded World Youth Women Boxing Championship will be awarded desi cows by the state government.

This unusual award was announced by Haryana agriculture minister OP Dhankar during a felicitation ceremony at the sports authority of India (SAI) boxing academy at Rohtak’s Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium.

Counting the benefits of desi cows, Dhankar said that 'their milk not only makes one beautiful but also sharpens the mind'.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said that monetary award is given to everyone one but these achievers deserve something unique as they have made Haryana proud at such young age.

The boxing championship was held in Guwahati over eight days, from November 19 to November 26. Four Haryana girls—Neetu and Sakshi from Bhiwadi, Jyoti of Rohtak and Shashi of Hisar won gold medals in their respective weight categories. Two girls — Anupama of Palwal and Neha of Kaithal won bronze medals.

He also highlighted the efforts the BJP government was putting to develop sports culture in Haryana. He said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to promote sports in the state.

He informed that Haryana will organise a film festival that will showcase all films made on sports or sportspersons. The young people of the state could take inspiration from them, he added.

He also said that the government is building a wall of honour in thousands of villages which will bear the names of martyrs, freedom fighters, sportspersons and other achievers belonging to those villages.

tags #Haryana #India #Sports

