Special prosecutor 'strongly recommends' CBI to file appeal in 2G verdict

Former telecom minister A Raja reacts as he leaves the Patiala House Courts after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Just weeks after a special CBI court acquitted all accused in the 2G scam, the special public prosecutor (SPP) has told the CBI that there is “more than sufficient case” for appealing against the December 21 judgment.

A report in DNA quoted sources as saying that “senior Supreme Court advocate Anand Grover, who took over as SPP in 2014, has sent a detailed opinion to the CBI, “strongly recommending” that appeals be filed in the cases at the earliest.”