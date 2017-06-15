App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 15, 2017 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP to take out 'cycle yatras' on International Yoga Day

The move is being seen as a counter to the BJP's Yoga Day programme in Lucknow, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

SP to take out 'cycle yatras' on International Yoga Day

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be celebrating the International Yoga Day on June 21 with 'cycle yatras' across Uttar Pradesh to spread the message of environment conservation.

"SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has asked all the district presidents and office-bearers of the party to undertake cycle yatras on Yoga Day to spread the message of environment and health awareness," said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury.

"The leaders of the party will perform yoga at the district headquarters and the workers will ride bicycles in their constituencies," he added.

The move is being seen as a counter to the BJP's Yoga Day programme in Lucknow, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When the SP was in power in the state, it had shunned the International Yoga Day celebrations.

tags #India #Politics

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.