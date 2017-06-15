SP to take out 'cycle yatras' on International Yoga Day

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be celebrating the International Yoga Day on June 21 with 'cycle yatras' across Uttar Pradesh to spread the message of environment conservation.

"SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has asked all the district presidents and office-bearers of the party to undertake cycle yatras on Yoga Day to spread the message of environment and health awareness," said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury.

"The leaders of the party will perform yoga at the district headquarters and the workers will ride bicycles in their constituencies," he added.

The move is being seen as a counter to the BJP's Yoga Day programme in Lucknow, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When the SP was in power in the state, it had shunned the International Yoga Day celebrations.