Southwest monsoon to advance in next 2-3 three days

Southwest monsoon may advance further in remaining parts of Bihar during the next two-three days.

The monsoon has hit the eastern parts of Bihar on Friday, June 16.

"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," said All India Weather Inference report issued by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi.

As per bulletin issued by Patna Meteorological Centre, Bihar's major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Purnea may also witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershower tomorrow.

Gaya recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 39.8 degrees in Patna, 37.0 in Bhagalpur and 34.4 in Purnea, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places in north east parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Patna received a trace while Purnea 2.5 mm and Bhagalpur 0.2 mm rainfall in past 24 hours, it said adding that Purnea received 2.5 mm rainfall and Bhagalpur received 0.6 mm rainfall today.

Dengraghat received 5 cm while Islampur and Manihari 2 cm each, the bulletin said.