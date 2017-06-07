App
Jun 07, 2017 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Southwest monsoon may hit Maha in next two days

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Maharashtra in a day or two, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state today witnessed pre-monsoon showers while the state capital received a drizzle in late afternoon.

The intermittent showers caught people unaware in several districts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra, slightly affecting the normal life, IMD (India Meteorological Department) officials said.

"The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Maharashtra tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. The conditions are favourable so far," they said.

Some parts of Marathwada region witnessed heavy showers.

According to sources, the Revenue department officials have been asked to visit affected farms personally and submit a report.

