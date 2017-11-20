Smog alert: How companies are protecting their employees from toxic air

While the smog situation has improved in recent days, Delhi-NCR residents are continuing to have a tough time in dealing with the poor air quality. While there is little they can do about the outside conditions, companies are not ignoring this grave issue.

From installing air purifiers at the workplace to offering work-from-home options to employees, new age companies are doing their bit to protect their workers from the deadly smog.

Gurgaon's PeeSafe is allowing its staff to leave early, by 5:30pm, to avoid the impact of smog. Apart from distributing anti-pollution masks in the office to employees, PeeSafe has asked its sales team not to undertake field work when air quality is poor.

Online automobile marketplace Droom is also trying to help its employees combat smog. The company is distributing high quality N95 anti-pollution masks to all their employees and has also installed air purifiers on all the office floors.

India’s largest mobile payment Paytm is offering employees the option of working from home. Pregnant women within the workforce are being strongly advised to take up this option.

Based out of Gurgaon, GoWork has been a step ahead in dealing with the toxic air issue. The co-working campuses of GoWork are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design( certified- Platinum rated Green Buildings.

This certification ensures that the buildings are compliant with regard to all aspects to the environment and hence GoWork is a pollution-free zone. The company is additionally encouraging its employees to wear masks and observe a healthy diet to avoid repercussions of the polluted air.