Smart cities with operational command and control centers to be ready first: Puri

Vandana Ramnani

Smart cities where command and control centres have been established or are likely to be operational soon will be the ones that are expected to be ready at the earliest, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep S Puri said on Friday.

“You will see the physical manifestation of these smart cities in the next six months,” he said.

Command and control centres have become operational in four cities such as Surat, Rajkot, Nagpur and Vadodara; it has been partly started in Pune; Bhopal is in advanced stages. Kakinada facility will be inaugurated in the next 10 days and in Vizag in April. Tenders to develop such smart city centres have been issued in 11 more cities, sources said.

Command and control centre forms the nerve centre of cities. It is a platform which is integrated with various IT systems of different stakeholders with the objective of enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the cities. It supports police to maintain law and order, helps in disaster management, pollution control, helps in the efficient use of water and electricity and better health and education services.

As on January 17, Puri said there were 2,948 projects worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore in various stages of implementation, while 189 projects worth Rs 2,237 crore have been completed.

“So far 85 out of 90 cities already selected have incorporated their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and 61 cities have procured PMCs (project management consultants); another 8 cities are in various stages of hiring their PMCs. With more and more cities now equipped with a team of consultants and administrative teams, we can expect the progress in the start of work in projects to grow exponentially, over the next six months,” he said.

According to ministry sources, Surat has had the largest number of smart city projects implemented and completed under the Smart City Mission. It is followed by Visakhapatnam, Udaipur, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Indore.

As for progress in street redesign projects, a ministry release said that 32 cities have issued tenders and work has begun in 17 of them. Similarly, for smart reuse and wastewater projects, 33 cities have issued tenders, and work has begun in 16 of them, a ministry note said.

In order to promote renewable energy use in cities, projects of about 250 MW for providing solar panels on rooftops of government buildings have already been installed. Till date, 44 cities have issued tenders, and work has begun in 38 cities. Most of these cities have completed their projects, it said.