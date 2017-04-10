Slipper-happy Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad claims innocence in Parliament

Moneycontrol News

Union heavy industries minister Anant Geete got into an altercation with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Parliament on Wednesday, after the latter defended the ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an Air India Staffer.

Geete, a Shiv Sena MP, charged towards his fellow minister in the Lok Sabha before cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh and Smiti Irani held him back before he could do any harm.

?We will not allow flights to operate from Mumbai,? Geete told News-18.

Earlier, speaking publicly for the first time after he was banned by major airlines for allegedly assaulting an Air India staffer, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad claimed his innocence and said he was a victim of a media trial.

"I am not guilty, I have not done anything wrong," Gaikwad, an MP from Osamanabad in Maharashtra, told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He claimed that he did not thrash anyone and did not create any ruckus inside the aircraft, but had merely given his seat in the business class to a senior citizen. He alleged Air India management changed the story.

Geete, the only Shiv Sena minister who is part of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, later threatened to stop all flights operating from Mumbai.

After the incident last month, Gaikwad told TV reporters that he had hit the Air India staffer with a slipper 25 times.

"I am accused of pushing Air India staff out of the plane. How can they charge me under attempt to murder when I haven't done anything like that. I demand strong action be taken against Air India," he said.

He also said he did not attempt to travel after the ban was imposed and denied that fact that seven tickets were issued in his name.

Asking that the ban be removed, he gave a conditional apology to the Parliament. However, he said he will not apologise to Air India.

"In the FIR, I have been charged with attempt to murder, I don't know why did the Delhi Police do this. I request the Home Minister to look into this matter. Travelling on airlines is my constitutional right, how can airlines deny me that right," said Gaikwad.

In reply to his claims, Ashok Gajapati Raju, Civil Aviation Minister, said safety in the flight was compromised.

"Aircraft are machine on which people fly and safety is paramount which can never be compromised," said the Aviation Minister.

Geete questioned how Air India can ban an MP without even an investigation.

Gajapati Raju will be meeting all the stakeholders to reach an amicable solution to the issue at the earliest, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh