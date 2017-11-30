Skill India partners with Arvind Limited to train 20,000 youth

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will provide training to 20,000 youth till 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in collaboration with Arvind Limited, the company said.

The first batch commenced training in the city today. Under the collaboration, Arvind Limited, an exporter, supplier and manufacturer of ready-made garments, will offer its infrastructure, space, training facilities and machinery for the skill training.

The admissions would be open to all skill seekers, especially the unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years, Arvind Limited said in a statement here. An integrated skill development programme under PMKVY, the association entails skill training and further placements being facilitated by Arvind Limited through its nine training centres in Karnataka.

The skill training is to be provided in Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing sector include six job roles, namely Specialised Sewing Machine Operator, Sewing Machine Operator, Quality Check Executive– Sewing Line, Packer, Pressman and Washing Machine Operator.