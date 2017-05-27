May 27, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI
Six militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir
The Army today foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.
The Army today foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.
Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an Army official said.
He said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of six ultras so far.
A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.