Situation peaceful in Mandsaur

Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers' agitation, remained peaceful today with curfew lifted in three police station areas.

However, prohibitory orders under section Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 144, which bans assembly of more than four persons, will remain in force in the district.

The curfew was lifted from all the three police station areas of Mandsaur city yesterday.

The curfew will remain in Pipliamandi police station area which is 15 kilometres from Mandsaur district headquarters and where five farmers were killed in separate police firings during the agitation.

"The situation is peaceful and there are no reports of violence so far," Collector OP Srivastava and SP Manoj Singh said.

Farmers in the state began protests over low prices for their crops on June 1.

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the gathering storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state.

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on June 6.