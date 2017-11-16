Situation in Gujarat favourable to Congress: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today said the situation in poll-bound Gujarat is in the favour of the Congress party.

Pawar said his party would contest the December polls with the Congress in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi is only showing big dreams to people. The bullet train project will not come into existence. The traders community which has been with the BJP so far now stands alienated due to decisions like demonetisation and GST rollout. Their anger is palpable which will be seen in the polls. The situation in Gujarat is favourable to Congress," Pawar said while addressing a press conference.

Pawar is on the four-day tour of Vidarbha region during which he will meet farmers to discuss their issues.

The veteran politician had recently praised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for running a spirited campaign for his party in Gujarat.

He said efforts will be made to forge a unity among the Opposition parties in view of the 2019 elections.

"The largescale discontent among the common people will reflect in the outcome of the general elections," Pawar said.

The NCP chief also criticised state Home department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over its "failure" in handling the law and order situation.

"The person in charge of Home department has failed to curb the spurt in crime in the state. Murders are taking place in the city like Nagpur. Even police are committing murders," Pawar said in an apparent reference to the death of a robbery accused in the custody of the Sangli Police.