App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sitaram Yechury slams BJP for supporting vigilantists

Addressing a public meeting at District Board ground here, Yechury said BJP was apprehensive that resentment of people against economic decisions might take shape of a national agitation against the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury today alleged that BJP was supporting vigilantist groups for "communal polarization" with an aim to divert resentment of people against economic decisions taken by the NDA government.

Addressing a public meeting at District Board ground here, Yechury said BJP was apprehensive that resentment of people against economic decisions might take shape of a national agitation against the government. So it is promoting vigilantist groups harassing people in the name of 'Gau Raksha' and 'Romeo squad' to divert attention from real issues the country was facing, he alleged.

CPI-M general secretary was accompanied by Politburo member Brinda Karat to attend the conference of Jharkhand unit of the party. Yechury said BJP had strongly opposed FDI in retail sector when Manmohan Singh government had brought the bill but, when the saffron party came to power it has passed the legislation.

He also charged that leaders of opposition parties were harassed by trumping false corruption charges but, at the same time inquiry is not being conducted against ruling party leaders and his family members.

related news

"Why the PM is mum on charges against Amit Shah’s son while he is claiming himself Chaukidar of the country?" he questioned. Yechury accused the BJP-led government of trying to destabilise Left-ruled Kerala and Tripura state governments as CPI-M is only opposition party which is resisting wrong policy of the central government.

"There are 100 MPs of BJP who came from Cong. Had not they joined BJP, the saffron party would have never been in the power", he said. Politburo member Brinda Karat and state secretary Gopikant Baxi also addressed the public meeting.

tags #BJP #Communist Party of India (Marxist) #India #Politics

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.